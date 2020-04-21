Enric Jové: "This is the best marketing decision for Barcelona from UNICEF"

An authorized voice in marketing, the CEO of the McCann company, Enric Jové, has assured that Barcelona's decision to transfer the rights to the Camp Nou surname next season "is the best marketing performance that Barcelona has made since its association with UNICEF. "

This Tuesday the Barcelona's decision to name the Camp Nou for the first time in its history. The economic benefits of the commercial operation collected in the 2021/2022 season will go to the Barça Foundation for the fight against coronavirus.

Enric Jové has declared in the newspaper Sport that “linking it to social purposes opens the door to a future contract and will act as a market test, It is a brilliant management of the social construction of the Barça brand because it positions you in a field that goes beyond football, in a social field that has a longer journey. And it is a message to everyone that will open the door for you to conquer new markets and new followers. At a national level, you practically do not mobilize fans from one team to another, but internationally you do. Build the brand internationally"Beyond the limits of the playing field, it guarantees you to grow in fans who will have a return in sales, sale of T-shirts, ticketing … It is an investment in the future."

Jové has assured: “It is a rabbit taken out of the top hat because the return is much higher (…) It is an exceptional measure because it allows you to build the Barça brand from a social perspective ”.