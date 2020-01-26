Entertainment

Enric Auquer takes the Goya to Best Actor Revelation

January 26, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

He lacked the air to speak, and that his name sounded loud in the bets. Enric Auquer Goya is awarded to Best Actor Revelation for 'Who kills iron'. Since the premiere of the film last summer, the actor received praise from all critics. Has surpassed Santi Prego ('While the war lasts'), Vicente Vergara ('The infinite trench') and Nacho Sánchez ('Seventeen').

After his double in the Feroz for the film of Paco Plaza and for his Gari in the 'Perfect Life' series, 2019 is his year. That's why I recognized "all the heat"that he is receiving this year. He shared"with fraternity, love and collegiate"The prize with his opponents. He also had words were mainly of thanks to the director of the film:

"Here you all know how difficult it is to start on this. Paco noticed me and gave me a chance and I will not forget it in my life, and he also told me that this thing of filming and making movies is learning to give up when you wheel, and I didn't have to give up on you. Thanks Paco "

He had words for Galicia (he is Catalan and acts as a Galician in history), for the producer and for his relatives. Of course, with a resounding end: "And finally thanks to all the anti-fascists in the world".

After this year of success, Enric certainly expects a strong career.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.