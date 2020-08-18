Enola Holmes, the release date is to be discovered in the teaser shared by Henry Cavill

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite the lawsuit filed against Netflix by the heirs of Conan Doyle, the production of Enola Holmes went smoothly and the film with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill is ready to show itself in this nice teaser, complete with a release date.

In the video there seems to be room for only one name: "Enola! " and apparently she will be the undisputed protagonist of this new reinterpretation of the Sherlock Holmes universe. As many will know, the girl she is the younger sister of the most famous detective in the world and Mycroft; the young interpreter of Stranger Things will have the task of bringing all her rebellious spirit to the screen.

As stated in the official synopsis, Enola will in fact be "a talented super detective who often he manages to outdo his brilliant brothers. When the boys' mother mysteriously disappears on Enola's sixteenth birthday, the girl seeks help from the brothers, but they seem more interested in getting her sister ready to leave for the school of good manners than in solving the potential. case. "For this she will find herself running away from home in the direction of London, to put together valuable clues that can lead her to finding of the mother, "ending up uncovering a conspiracy that could forever alter the course of the country's political history".

In the role of the mother we will find Helena Bonham Carter, while Cavill, who will play Sherlock, accompanied the trailer with a nice clue that reveals the release date: alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd.

Apparently Millie Bobby Brown couldn't help but annoy Henry Cavill on set, with jokes and sentimental stories: a perfect little sister! All that remains is to wait until the end of September to discover this new investigative adventure.