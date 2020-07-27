Ennio Morricone, the Police Band paying homage to the late composer Santa Severa

Share it:

Twenty days have passed since the Master's disappearance Ennio Morricone, who died at the age of 91 after a short hospitalization, and his work and his music have received posthumous recognition in addition to that already great in life, the last one directly from the Music Band of the State Police.

In the splendid setting of the Castle of Santa Severa in Santa Marinella, Rome, the Music Band of the State Police directed by the Maestro Roberto Granata in fact he held the concert "Homage to Ennio Morricone"just as a last farewell to an incredible and unforgettable artist like the composer of the soundtracks of Sergio Leone, Giuseppe Tornatore or Quentin Tarantino.

The concert therefore paid homage to Morricone by performing some of the most beautiful, memorable and exciting soundtracks composed by him, retracing together with the audience present a second of cinema history through the delicacy and beauty of the music of the deceased Maestro. A small remembrance event that has been able to amaze bystanders and commemorate the artistic memory of one of the brightest minds of his generation.

TO Ennio Morricone the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome was recently named. We leave you with our memory of Ennio Morricone.