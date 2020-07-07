Ennio Morricone is dead, the memory of Hideo Kojima

Share it:

It is a sad day for culture: Ennio Morricone died at the age of 91, in these hours many artists are paying homage to the Maestro, among these we also find Hideo Kojima, who wanted to share a memory on Twitter.

Kojima has said it shocked to have learned of the death of Ennio Morricone and let it be known that by a pure coincidence only a few days ago he had purchased the soundtrack of the film The Legend of the Pianist on the Ocean, made by Morricone himself.

The Japanese producer and game designer also remembers using the song Here's To You sung by Joan Baez for Metal Gear Solid V Ground Zeroes, the same song used in the film Sacco and Vanzetti. It is no mystery that Hideo Kojima was fascinated by the works and works of the Master, so much so as to recognize him as one of his absolute inspirers and myths.

Not only cinema for Ennio Morricone who also composed many music for TV, a real icon of the present day, a Master of life and a person capable of inspiring entire generations all over the world, as also shown by the affection shown by Hideo Kojima in his latest post.