enjoyable series despite its clichés

Maybe one of the genres with which you can be more destined to fall into clichés and not knowing very well how to work them is that of "catastrophes", serious government crises and so on. That is why proposals such as 'Cobra', the new original Sky series, must be received with some rope when trying to enjoy them.

And it is that in the first two episodes of the series (which we have seen so far) we have a plane crashing into a highway, a serious general blackout throughout the United Kingdom (and Spain and France for what they say), fires and explosions in urban hotels, riots in a jail … a cocktail in which you do not know what will be the following.

But let's go to the beginning. 'Cobra' it's what the British government crisis cabinet is called (Cabinet Office Briefing Room), chaired by its Prime Minister Robert Sutherland (Robert Carlyle). The reason for the activation of a solar storm that has fired a plasma cloud that affects the telecommunications and terrestrial electricity network.

The script of the series is in charge of Ben Richards, responsible for series like 'Outcasts' and 'The Tunnel' among others. In the cast we have Victoria Hamilton like Anna Marshall, the chief of staff of the prime minister; Richard Dormer as Fraser Walker, responsible for the Civil Contingencies Secretariat and David Haig, like Archie Glover-Morgan, secretary of the interior and political rival of Sutherland.

Catastrophes and politics shake hands

Thus 'Cobra' is shown with two aspects: on the one hand there is the catastrophic issue and, on the other, we have its strength which is to see how the crisis is being managed. In these first episodes we are introduced to a decent ruler, with his family problems, facing difficult decisions between the bad and the less bad.

Maybe the worst thing about 'Cobra' is his ability to force my skepticism. It is true that, as I said at the beginning, we must receive these proposals of catastrophes and disasters with an "open mind" without trying to find a lot of logic to what happens but there are details that are difficult to accept.

As the fact that half a country is in the dark, satellite navigation fails and telecommunications make an airplane end up having an accident, but then mobile phones and the Internet seem to be fairly well. I love a detail that talks about how the military was going to transport the transformers without GPS navigation as if the army did not know how to use a paper map.

All this accompanied by a huge number of borderline situations to solve. Things that basically do not stop serving the purpose that the series can flow. And, in this sense, I think it does. 'Cobra' falls into the cliches of the genre, yes, and sometimes so much that it is ridiculous.

But the series gets to enjoy. It is of these that, despite its defects, if you enter it you get the bug to see how it continues episode by episode.