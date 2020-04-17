England world champion Norman Hunter dies of coronavirus

The former soccer player Norman Hunter, legend of Leeds United and World Champion with England in 1966, he died at the age of 76 from coronavirus. Hunter had been hospitalized for several weeks after contracting the virus.

The former defender played 540 games for Leeds, the quarter footballer who has done it most times with the Whites. In addition, he played 28 games with England, participating in the conquest of the 1966 World Cup. With Leeds United he reached the top with two Premier League and a European runner-up in 1975, falling against Bayern in the final. Before, they had eliminated Barcelona from Cruyff.

He also played for Bristol City and Barnsley before retiring and to train to Leeds.

"Leeds United is devastated with the loss of the Norman Hunter icon, "said the club on its official website.