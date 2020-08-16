Engine and … action: 10 fights that set our souls on fire

Share it:

Cinema and action have always been a combination of the happiest and most used. The history of the seventh art is made up of combat sequences from the most disparate and varied settings, of clashes that have inflamed the soul and entered the memory of the public, often linked to an aesthetic and semiotic dimension, going beyond the simple "trick" .

Sure, make a list of the 10 best fights it's really difficult. With the advent of an increasingly advanced CGI, it has also been asked if and how much these sequences can be evaluated, given the lesser contribution of the "human" component.

Still, the cinema (especially the oriental one) is however, he was able to go further, to infect the rest of the world in a path halfway between tradition and experimentation.

Atomic blonde

Women in action movies have now been absolute protagonists for years, and from this point of view few actresses have been as important as Charlize Theron.

In Atomic Blonde she plays an English espionage agent in Berlin that will soon see the Wall collapse, it moves in a maze made up of betrayals, false truths and above all implacable killers who commit the huge mistake of underestimating it.

Unlike many other heroines, in David Leitch's film Lorraine Broughton fights in a very realistic universe, unable to compete in physical strength and power, she relies on improvisation, technique, using every object that can help her, with a clear and vast knowledge of martial arts.

However, this does not prevent her from getting hit and hurt, as in the sequence in which confronts two enemies on a flight of stairs, against which he starts a fight that for choreography, realism and dynamism of the direction is truly one of the best ever made in recent years. And already expects a sequel on Netflix.

Undisputed II

Among the most interesting martial arts films, which has sanctioned a technical breakthrough not for nothing, Undisputed II is a small jewel, certainly among the best of its kind.

Protagonist is former boxing champion in disgrace George Iceman Chambers (White) who finds himself forced to confront a long and dangerous prison mixed martial arts tournament, and finally to fight with the reigning champion: the ferocious Boyka (Adkins).

Already colleagues in numerous productions and b-movies, White and Adkins have given birth to two matches that seem to have come out of the best virtual fighting games ever, in which they exhibited agility, preparation and technical skills that are nothing short of inhumane.

14 years later it's hard to find fights on the level of the former between the two, in which Adkins showed his legendary "Guyver Kick", which has been featured in many other films, including Doctor Strange. For those who love the genre, a pearl.

Conan the barbarian

John Milius' film still today it is certainly one of the most epic ever. He launched the film career of an Arnold Schwarzenegger who still impresses today for his physicality and for how he was able to give the character colossal strength combined with great fragility.

Full of death, blood, fighting but also a certain irony, with revenge as the main theme, the film has something preponderant in virile friendship and in the code of the warrior, and which reaches its climax in the final fight in the Necropolis.

Here, Conan performs a historic prayer to the god Crom, accompanied by the fantastic soundtrack of Basil Poledouris: one of the most epic and "testosteronic" moments ever to be remembered, as well as the savage fight.

Even today Milius's film has very few peers in knowing how to give battles in which the roar of myth and ancient epic glory resounds.

The Raid 2

Difficult to choose between the two films in the saga masterfully directed by Gareth Evans. Both are absolutely fantastic action, with some of the craziest fighting scenes ever seen, including gunfire, white-arm duels and incredible mastery of Pencak Silat, the main martial art of South East Asia.

However, the second film has a duel between the protagonist (played by Iko Uwais) and the Assassin (Cecep Arif Rahman) who for rhythm, difficulty and realism represents the absolute top of the last decade. And maybe even more.

The kitchen is the theater of a battle that initially pays homage to The 3 of Bruce Lee's Operation Dragon, then suddenly it changes, it becomes something in which improvisation reigns, the epic disappears, in favor of a truculent hyper-realism.

With jaw-dropping direction, perfect editing, a crescendo punctuated by an effective soundtrack, and the accumulating blood and wounds, this scene from The Raid 2 confirmed the superiority of Asian action cinema in terms of quality and innovation.

Hero

From many points of view the artistic apex of the wuxia genre, a masterpiece signed by Zhang Yimou that represents a hymn to philosophy, to everything that is deep and complex hidden behind the world of martial arts.

Honor, respect, discovering something more about yourself every day, rise beyond materiality and passions.

Hero was all of this, gave us some sensational fights, but it is above all the initial one between Jet Li and Donnie Yen that remains a perfect example of aesthetic and technical perfection, where it is shown in a profound and beautiful way what a fight really is: the confrontation between two personalities , two souls, two ways of living.

With an alternation between color and a very elegant black and white that represents the kingdom of the mind between the duelists, with a syncopated and alienating soundtrack, Hero offers a perfect metaphor for life, of the fight, of what it means to be a warrior.

Halfway between reality and fiction, between the use of a suggestive CGI and a realism connected to two interpreters with few equals in the history of the genre, has in this duel an element of rare beauty and mastery, where violence is often absent, captured by a deadly dance.

Old Boy

Released in 2003, awarded with the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, Park Chan-Wook's Old Boy is a fantastic revenge movie, halfway between neo-noir and thriller, in which suffering, estrangement, mystery and violence are the master.

The bewildered Oh Dae-su roams a ghostly, dark, dilapidated city, seeking revenge for years of imprisonment and torture, with a hammer that becomes his Excalibur, his Colt 45, his samurai sword.

And there, in the same skyscraper in which he was held prisoner, he will unleash all his anger in a scene in the long corridor in which he slaughters dozens of enemies: one of the most iconic sequence shots of the last twenty years.

Violence here loses all aesthetic or choreographic value, the virtuous eye reigns from the camera, there are neither noble warriors nor martial arts, but human bodies colliding, bars, knives, blood and screams.

Star Wars – The Phantom Menace

The first chapter of George Lucas' prequel trilogy has always divided a lot. It still does so today and the world of fans is split into two parties: on the one hand, those who consider it a fun, spectacular film, great for a young audience.

On the other hand, those who still today indicate it as a banal, tacky work that has nothing to do with the original trilogy.

However, even the most ferocious detractors of the film cannot deny that it contains a fantastic villain: Darth Maul (Ray Park) new student of the Sith Lord, a lethal, technical, ferocious and fascinating warrior.

Developed much more thoroughly in the beautiful animated series about the Clone Wars, Maul brought to life with Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) what is still one of the most thrilling and best realized duels of all. the saga.

A 2vs1 in which different styles, personalities and techniques emerged, with the death of Master Qui-Gon avenged with a masterful blow from an Obi-Wan to whom McGregor gave tension and fear, but great courage.

This clash has remained in the imagination of fans for its revolutionary connection to the swashbuckling universe of oriental cinema.

John Wick – Chapter 2

And then came the John Wick saga. Directed by Chad Stahelski, written by Derek Kolstad, it has given the world of cinema a new hero, a melancholy and feral hitman, to whom a charismatic Keanu Reeves has been able to give a dark light.

John Wick moves in a criminal universe as elegant as it is bloodthirsty, dominated by codes, labels, weapons and fighting between priests of death.

But if we had to choose a fight in the splendid second film surely we would opt for the one that takes place between John and Santino's army of bodyguards (Riccardo Scamarcio) in a beautiful art gallery, with a remixed Vivaldi in the background.

Between empty magazines, Jiu-Jitsu and Sambo moves, this sequence in John Wick 2 needed a lot of training, as it contains some highly professional short-range reloading and firing techniques.

Clearly connected to the action of the 80s, to spaghetti westerns and above all to the martial arts cinema of the past, combat has incredible energy and dynamism, and at the same time avoid clichés and deja-vu.

Rocky IV

One cannot fail to mention the saga that launched Rocky Balboa, certainly the most important of its kind, parable and metaphor of the American dream and American sports culture.

If in the first three the confrontation was purely sporting, the fourth episode instead positioned itself in the middle of the Cold War, of the contrast between the two blocks. And he had in Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) one of the most mythical villains in the history of cinema.

Tall, cold, wild, silent, colossal in his strength, the result of doping and Soviet science, he is challenged by a Rocky in search of revenge for the death of his friend Apollo.

Their duel transcends sport, touches the metaphor of the comparison between two different universes, two lifestyles, two peoples.

For intensity, reversals, violence on the set during filming, direction and editing, it has no equal in the Stallone saga, and still today it is one of the most mythical moments in the history of cinema, for the great political and cultural meanings it contains.

Chen's scream also terrifies the West

Combat by definition cannot be missing, an epic confrontation in the Colosseum between Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris, and which required something like three days of filming and a lot of study and preparation for one of the most successful choreography ever.

In it, Lee poured out his path of study and analysis, his vision of martial arts, of Jeet Kune Do, which offered dynamism, variety and adaptability as opposed to the static that had in Norris (and in his Karate) the symbol and champion.

Fluidity and unpredictability are the keys to a victory that smells of melancholy, in which the sadness for the fate of the valiant and indomitable rival is accompanied by the conscious certainty of its inevitability.

Hypnotic, perfectly directed, with a crescendo of rhythm and a never banal use of slow motion, Chen's Scream terrifies even the West is a milestone of this genre and more, having made oriental cinema more accessible and less difficult to the western public.