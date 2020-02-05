Endless twists in The Attack of the Giants 126: all united for the finale

Share it:

For years humanity has been locked in the walls because of the giants. But Eren Jaeger managed to escape from this reality, to launch into an even more cruel where only a few will survive. The much sought-after freedom is ephemeral unless radical choices are made. Spoiler on Attack on Titan 126 from the next paragraph.

While Eren continues to force the colossal giants to march, in the Eldian lands Hange is getting rid of some soldiers in order to bring Levi to safety. The captain is seriously injured but is still alive and eager to kill Zeke. After the end of this short flashback, The Attack of the Giants 126 brings you back to the conclusion of the previous chapter, when Hange and Levi are ahead of Pieck and Magath. The two groups decide to collaborate momentarily to resolve the situation.

At night, everyone jumps at the earth tremors due to the passage of the giants. Connie is in the forest with Falco, but she doesn't really know how to get her mother to devour her and thinks about Sasha. The next day, the duo arrives at Ragako village. With an excuse, Falco is brought close to the giant, despite having understood who Connie is. In that moment Armin and Gabi arrive at a gallop, with the two trying to stop Connie.

In an attempt to change the fellow soldier's mind, Armin announces that he is ready to sacrifice himself, jumping into Connie's mother's open mouth. However, he is saved by his friend who changes his mind and decides not to go ahead with his plan. Now the boy is determined to help everyone and become a soldier worthy of the name.

In the city, Mikasa is on the sidelines while Jean is behind Nicolò who is trying to move the crowds to kill Eldia's traitors. During the celebrations, Connie and Armin run into Annie who goes with them abandoning Hitch. The Attack of the Giants scene returns to Jean and Nicolò, ready to execute Yelena and Onyankopon. However, the unexpected arrival of the giant chariot causes chaos: Jean and the two who are about to be executed are devoured by Pieck who runs away with a great career.

Outside the walls, Pieck throws up the trio and brings them together with Hange, Levi and Magath. Meanwhile, Mikasa, Armin, Connie, Gabi, Falco and Annie also leave with wagons and supplies. The sextet goes to get Reiner: it's time for the division to come back together to save the world.