Endgame 'and Iron Man's most emotional easter egg

A year has passed since we saw 'Avengers: Endgame', the culmination of the first 3 phases of the MCU, and 10 years of interconnected films, with all the characters united in a single project with epic battles, emotional moments, deaths that They still hurt … and dozens of Easter eggs hidden throughout the footage. Many of them we had already hunted, but the latter that Marvel has shared from his Twitter account has caught us off guard.

Do we remember the time when our heroes dress up in the costumes for time travel and clench their fists over the entrance of the time machine? Well ok. Well that image, of all of them with their fists closed in a circle, is a direct reference to the hero of the whole story: Tony Stark. In 'Iron Man 3', Tony Stark takes off his metallic heart and preserves it as a nice trophy that reads: 'Proof that Tony Stark had a heart'. Well, both images are connected …

In this image that Marvel has shared, we can see the comparison of both scenes and the similarity is amazing, making a beautiful and emotional tribute to the most important hero of these first 10 years of the MCU, and to whom we saw sacrifice for humanity at the end of 'Avengers: Endgame' pronouncing the already mythical phrase: 'I am Iron Man' at the same time he snapped his fingers and destroyed Thanos and his army.