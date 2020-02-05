Endeavor shows all its change in the last episode of My Hero Academia

Share it:

My Hero Academia it is one of those series that does not thrill the spectators only for the amazing powers, the breathtaking fights and the enemies with unheard of cruelty, but above all for the intrinsic humanity in each character; for the various aspects it touches, for example the private life of many of the heroes protagonists.

This certainly raises the degree of involvement in the spectator, who manages to get even more empathetic with the characters that day after day, month after month follows and to which, inevitably, he becomes attached.

One of the perhaps more touching stories than the master Horikoshi he treated is that of the family situation of Todoroki. And if this is one of the most loved and appreciated characters by the public, it is certainly also for the deep knowledge that one has of the aspiring hero and his turbulent past.

With a more than complicated relationship between him and his father: the current Pro Hero number one Endeavor, several times, between manga and anime, Todoroki's inner torment has been analyzed, a torment that, however, after the latest events, begins to take place a little more read it. Because if it's true that Enji in the past he has stained himself with anything but honorable behavior, especially with his own family, in recent times he has been trying with all of himself to improve as a hero but above all as a father.

A demonstration of this is the scene aired in episode 16 of My Hero Academia 4 which saw the father of Shoto behave like a real parent and cheer on the child during the test he is claiming for the provisional license from Hero, as can be seen from the video embedded at the bottom of this article.

Without making spoilers, the series will focus heavily on the Todoroki family and on Enji who will work constantly to earn the forgiveness of all his children.

And what do you think of this father-son moment that Endeavor has certainly never got used to? Let us know in the comments.