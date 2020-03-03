Entertainment

Endeavor collides with the Union of Villains in the latest Heroes Rising preview

March 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
Funimation recently released a new preview of the highly acclaimed My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, the latest film by Studio Bones dedicated to the adventures of Midoriya and companions. The clip lasts about a minute and confirms the presence of the Union of Villains, in addition to that of the new hero number one Endeavor.

The preview, visible at the top of the article, contains a small spoiler for the anime audience. Endeavor has in fact a large scar on the face, remedied during a clash still unpublished in the television series. We remind you that the events told in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising are placed at the end of the fifth season of the anime.

In the clip Todoroki's father collides with Dabi, right arm of Tomura Shigaraki. The two have some history and the readers of the manga will surely be happy to see other interactions between the characters. As expected, the animations are of the highest quality.

We remind you that My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will arrive in Italy during this month, net of postponements due to Covid-19. The film was released in the US last Wednesday and currently has over 8.5 million box-office hits. The total proceeds exceeded i $ 25 million.

And what do you think of it? Are you going to the cinema to see Kohei Horikoshi's latest film? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!

Maria Rivera

