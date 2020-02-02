Endeavor and All Might face off in the latest episode of My Hero Academia

Share it:

The sixteenth episode of the fourth season of My Hero Academia brought on the scene the meaning of being "the symbol of peace" between the two most famous and influential heroes: the current number 1 Endeavor and the former n1 All Might.

After the loss of his powers, All Might is no longer in first place on the Heroes chart and retired. The position is now occupied by the flaming hero Endeavor which, despite the strength and determination with which it faces the various criminals who threaten the innocent, cannot succeed in imposing itself as a true "symbol of peace" in the eyes of people as All Might was able to do when it was in business. During the trial of Bakugo and Todoroki, the two always rival heroes have a discussion. Endeavor questions All Might about how you can truly become number one and inspire people, which he doesn't feel he can do. All Might then replies that the way to become a true symbol of peace is different from person to person and everyone must therefore get there in his own way. Will these words be enough to inspire Shoto's father? We will see it in the next episodes!

In the meantime, the previews of the next episode of My Hero Academia are already available, the 17th that will be available next week.