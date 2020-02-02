Entertainment

Endeavor and All Might face off in the latest episode of My Hero Academia

February 2, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The sixteenth episode of the fourth season of My Hero Academia brought on the scene the meaning of being "the symbol of peace" between the two most famous and influential heroes: the current number 1 Endeavor and the former n1 All Might.

After the loss of his powers, All Might is no longer in first place on the Heroes chart and retired. The position is now occupied by the flaming hero Endeavor which, despite the strength and determination with which it faces the various criminals who threaten the innocent, cannot succeed in imposing itself as a true "symbol of peace" in the eyes of people as All Might was able to do when it was in business. During the trial of Bakugo and Todoroki, the two always rival heroes have a discussion. Endeavor questions All Might about how you can truly become number one and inspire people, which he doesn't feel he can do. All Might then replies that the way to become a true symbol of peace is different from person to person and everyone must therefore get there in his own way. Will these words be enough to inspire Shoto's father? We will see it in the next episodes!

READ:  Final Fantasy VII Remake releases new trailer with the main theme of Nobuo Uematsu

In the meantime, the previews of the next episode of My Hero Academia are already available, the 17th that will be available next week.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.