End of the season in the Netherlands: no champion, no relegation or promotion

The Royal Dutch Football Federation decided this Friday to declare the 2019/20 Eredivisie void, not to proclaim Ajax champion despite being the leader and using the current classification to establish which teams will occupy the European positions.

The first two, Ajax and AZ Alkmaar will go on to play next season's Champions League, while Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven and Willem ii -third, fourth and fifth respectively- they will play the Europa League.

"The federation board is aware that the decisions of this Friday will cause some a great disappointment"The top Dutch football body said in a statement. The last time the Eredivisie was declared void was in the 1944/45 season due to World War II.

With nine days to go, Ajax and AZ Alkmaar were tied at 56 points at the head of the competition, but those in Amsterdam maintained the lead thanks to a better goal difference.

The federation followed with the decision on Friday the UEFA recommendation, which asked the European leagues to attend only to sporting merits in the event that the season could not be ended, as has been the case in the Netherlands.

Likewise, it was ruled that there will be neither promotions nor decreases. The most benefited teams are ADO The Hague and RKC Waalwijk, who occupied the last two places in the Eredivisie.

On the other hand, the most affected are the first two classified in the second division, Cambuur and De Graafschap, which will not be able to climb despite their good season.

Another club affected is Utrecht, which had a good chance of playing in the Europa League due to its sixth place in the Eredivisie and its classification for the final of the Netherlands Cup, also suspended.

It is not ruled out that any of these clubs go to court to try to reverse the measure or claim compensation.

The decisions of this Friday were announced after a tense day, as the federation met electronically with the clubs to vote on the different possible scenarios with which to end the season.

One of the options was to cancel the descents and allow the promotion of two teams, with which the Eredivisie would have gone from having 18 squads to 20, but the federation itself finally ruled out this option.

Last Tuesday, the government banned professional football matches until September 1 to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which meant the end point of the competition, since it was also ruled out to play the games behind closed doors.

"From a sports point of view, not ending the season in an understandable result, but also disappointing for clubs, footballers and fans," said the federation.