End of Flight: Sony’s $9,000 Airpeak Drone Makes Its Final Descent

As a technology reporter following the latest developments in the drone industry, I bring you breaking news about Sony’s dramatic exit from the high-end drone market.

Sony has officially announced the discontinuation of its premium Airpeak S1 drone, marking the end of an ambitious venture that began with much promise at CES 2021. The tech giant will stop selling this $9,000 flying camera on March 31, 2025, leaving many industry watchers wondering about the future of premium camera drones.

The Airpeak S1’s journey tells a compelling story of innovation meeting market reality. Sony designed this high-end drone to work seamlessly with their popular mirrorless cameras, aiming to create the perfect tool for professional photographers and videographers. The specs were impressive on paper: it could zoom through the air at 55.9 mph and stay steady in winds up to 44.7 mph.

But even the best technology can stumble in the real world. Early users quickly found limitations. The initial 12-minute flight time with a camera attached felt too short for serious professional work. Sony later boosted this to 20 minutes with a bigger battery, but the improvement came late in the game.

Here’s what current Airpeak S1 owners need to know:

Battery and propeller sales will continue until March 31st, 2026.

Repairs and software updates will be available until March 31st, 2030.

Accessories like gimbals and remote controls will stop selling in 2025.

The drone did receive several meaningful upgrades during its lifetime. Through software updates, Sony added several smart features to the drone.

Advanced flight mapping

Automatic return-to-home capability

Better flight path planning

A lighter camera mount

Longer battery life

Perhaps the clearest sign of the Airpeak’s limited future came when Sony launched its ILX-LR1 61-megapixel drone camera in 2023. Surprisingly, this new camera wouldn’t work with the Airpeak S1, sending a subtle but clear message about the drone’s future.

In the competitive drone market, DJI has maintained its leadership position with products that often offer more features at lower prices. The Airpeak S1’s premium price tag of $9,000 made it a tough sell, especially when reviews suggested it wasn’t quite ready for professional use.

Looking back, industry experts point to several factors that contributed to the Airpeak’s downfall:

The high price point limited its market appeal.

Early technical limitations hurt its reputation.

Strong competition from established drone makers

Mixed reviews from professional users

For photographers and creators who invested in the Airpeak system, Sony’s commitment to long-term support offers some comfort. The company will maintain repair services and software support until 2030, ensuring their investment isn’t immediately obsolete.

The end of the Airpeak S1 marks more than just the discontinuation of a product; it highlights the challenges even major tech companies face when entering new markets. While Sony continues to lead in camera technology, their brief adventure in the drone market serves as a reminder that innovation alone doesn’t guarantee success.

As we watch this chapter of Sony’s history close, the question remains: Will the company return to the drone market with a new approach, or is this the final landing for Sony’s aerial ambitions? Only time will tell, but for now, the Airpeak S1’s flight path is coming to a definitive end.