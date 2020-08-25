End of cycle: Andrea Pirlo announced that Gonzalo Higuaín will not be taken into account at Juventus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Andrea Pirlo announced that he will not take Gonzalo Higuaín into account (Photo: Reuters)

“The cycles are over.” Bluntly, the brand new Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo announced that Gonzalo Higuain It will not be taken into account for the next season and a club will have to be sought.

The 32-year-old Argentine forward has a one-year contract with the Old lady but he will have to get a new destination after the words of the DT who took office on August 8 to replace Maurizio Sarri.

“I spoke with Higuaín. He is a person I admire a lot, he made an important cycle here, he was a great player but talking to him We decide that the roads must part. He was a great champion but the cycles are over. Was outcast, but as a serious person we talk to each other, making this decision ”, the man who will have his first experience as DT explained at a press conference.

In this first contact with the press, he also denied that they are looking for a way out for the Argentine Paulo Dybala as initially rumored: “It has never been on the market. He is an important player and will be part of this project “.

“Quality players can always play together, as long as there is sacrifice. The more quality players there are, the more chances there will be to win, but always within a team structure. The sacrifice and the desire to work for the team are going to weigh ”, he explained about the chance to join the Cordovan attacker with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Andrea Pirlo had his first press conference as Juventus coach (Photo: Reuters)

Without a doubt, Pirlo’s sayings about him Pipita They were among the most prominent, beyond confirming that he had a meeting with Cristiano during his first hours in office. The Argentine striker had signed a controversial transfer in the 2016: after having become the all-time top scorer in Serie A with Napoli, he jumped on the historic rival in exchange for a few 90 million euros, as established in its termination clause.

In 2018 he left on loan to Milan Italian and lasted just one semester. Automatically, he played again on loan at the Chelsea from England. He returned to play the recent season with Juventus, where he obtained his last title with that shirt to close a stay with five trophies.

In total, the Pipita He participated in 32 matches of the last Serie A (in 20 he was a starter) and collaborated with 8 goals. “In the future, think that many players will play there, it would be nice. But hey, now I’m here and we are going to see what happens ”, declared Higuaín during the last days in Fox Sports when they asked him about the chance to emigrate to the United States MLS.

At some point there was talk of a possible landing in River, the club from which it emerged, although from its environment they had closed the door to that situation because they assumed that it would continue in Juventus. He, for his part, had given an interview last May where he fantasized about that return to the institution that saw him debut: “River It is a club that always gave me everything. Marcelo’s team was very contagious. He showed hierarchy and forcefulness. The 9 have many situations for how the team plays. One played in River … Sometimes he imagines and says how cute. Even Dani Alves said that it is one of the great bets of football (for Gallardo) and I don’t think he doesn’t understand. Marcelo is in everyone’s eyes today and he has it well earned ”.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

“The pact”: the meeting between Cristiano Ronaldo and Andrea Pirlo to define the future of Juventus

Paulo Dybala’s heartfelt message about the fires in Córdoba