“Encouraged with the return of Atlante”: CDMX Mayor welcomed the Iron Colts to the capital

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Taboada added that they will seek to promote the Iron Colts project so that they can get sports promotion (Photo: Twitter / STaboadaMx)

The return of the Iron Foals of the Atlantise to Mexico City. This Monday, Santiago Taboada, mayor of Benito Juárez, He welcomed the Barça club to the capital of Mexico.

Through his social networks, the official announced that he had a meeting with the board of the institution. "Today I met with the board of the @Atlante to welcome # BenitoJuárez in the next season of the # LigaDeExpansión ”, he wrote on his Twitter account.

“We add to this feeling of a team that has roots in the capital. We want you to feel the full support of Benito Juárez. It is important that there is once again the opportunity for the fans, neighbors and the different spaces in the area to be integrated by soccer and not through a shopping center, ”he declared in an interview with ESPN.

Santiago Taboada had a meeting with the club's management and gave details about the now Azulgrana Stadium (Photo: Twitter / STaboadaMx)

Taboada pointed out that he is happy that football returns to the City of Sports, after the exit of Cruz Azul from the property. This, because the owners of the stadium were looking to make a commercial complex.

"I always said that this must be a sports space, a community space and instead of having commercial stores We will have a team that carries out a sports activity ”, he clarified.

The official added that they will seek promote the project of the Iron Colts so that they can get sports promotion. "Those are the projects that the Benito Juárez government will continue to support, such as the Capitanes project (basketball club) and the Third soccer team, Chilangos," he explained.

The mayor pointed out that he will coordinate the security issue outside the now Azulgrana Stadium (Photo: Twitter / STaboadaMx)

For me it is essential that areas not only amateur, but in this case also professional, see the opportunity for a government to accompany them in this regard

The mayor pointed out that He will coordinate the security issue abroad of the now Azulgrana Stadium. They are "coordinated issues that we are going to establish through my government direction of the operation of the show as such, powers that the law gives to the mayors in this regard," he explained.

He indicated that he offered the club sports facilities that the mayor has to occupy them periodically. One of these is the Olympic Complex, located in Tripoli, Gral Anaya, Benito Juárez.

“We are very interested in strengthening the relationship. We let them know that Chilangos have our support and to see if it is possible that they do some visorias the team, make an intersquare, "he stressed.

We are very excited with the return of Atlante here, to his home, Benito Juárez. We have first class facilities

The mayor mentioned that even the day and time the Colts will play in Mexico City are unknown, since "that depends a lot on broadcasting rights."

Another team at Azulgrana?

The LBM confirmed that one of its clubs would play in the Sports City building (Photo: Mario Jasso / Cuartoscuro)

The rising Mexican Football League (LBM) He confirmed that one of his clubs, which would be close to approving the affiliation, would play in the Ciudad de los Deportes building.

“We are going to start with a faith of misprints. Last night's list mentions the Capitalinos FC team. The correct name is Atlético Capitalino, he would play at the Estadio Azul"Noted the LBM.

Also, this would be in the short term because the LBM would have its inaugural tournament this year. Although at first it was determined that it would be in the month of September, the date changed for October 16. This is due to the COVID-19 health contingency, which has affected the entire country.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

Atlante returns to CDMX and football returns to Morelia: this will be the new Liga de Expansión MX

Estadio Azul could have professional football again, after the departure of Cruz Azul

"I earned more in Atlante than in Real Madrid": Hugo Sánchez

Fidel Kuri responded to Yon de Luisa and claims to have evidence to deny Femexfut