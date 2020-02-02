Encontró He found it, he found it for me ’: Camila Sodi finds Thalia's lost rib (VIDEO)

The family Sodi It is one of the most famous of the Mexican show, because among its members are the singer Thalia and his niece, the actress Camila Sodi

It turns out that both went on vacation to Aspen, Colorado, where they enjoyed the cold and snow with Tommy Mottola and other members of the Sodi.

Thalia She is very active in her social networks, so she did not hesitate to share a video with several happy moments in the company of his young niece.

In the images you can see Camila Sodi in a restaurant with his family and with a huge rib in his hand. The young woman looked directly at the camera and said “See what I found here. This rib is the real one, it's the only one my aunt is missing. ”

Before the joke, which included a reference to the bone that Thalia supposedly took off more than 20 years ago to reduce her waist, the singer reacted in the best way and responded with the effusive phrase "He found me, he found me."

There is an excellent relationship between aunt and niece

In another scene you see Thalia while pushing a supermarket cart with Camila Sodi on board, but from one moment to another the singer lost control and the cart turned. The whole family laughed and apparently the small accident did not happen to adults.

One more video shows Camila Sodi and Thalia together and singing the famous Christmas song ‘Jingle Bells ’ with their very particular style, which shows that they are very close and maintain an excellent relationship.

