En-Nesyri avoids a major stumble of Sevilla

The Sevilla Soccer Club he drew before the Cluj for 1-1 thanks to the last of both En-Nesyri. Julen Lopetegui's team will have a favorable result to close the tie at Sánchez-Pizjuán.
This round of sixteenths was the first with VAR in the second continental competition and in the match between Cluj and Sevilla was decisive. A Koundé hand inside the area was reviewed by Aytekin and decided that there was a penalty. Ciprian Deac was in charge of throwing the maximum penalty and did not fail.
However, Sevilla looked for the tie until the end and found it in the 82nd minute. After a corner, a center-shot of Banega fell to De Jong in legal position, which He passed the ball to En-Nesyri who did not forgive the empty goal. This did not prevent the Hispanic team from accumulating their fifth match without winning, but at least it did not fall defeated and it produces a favorable result for the return ".
-
End of the match, CFR Cluj 1, Sevilla 1.
- 95 '
Second Half Final, CFR Cluj 1, Sevilla 1.
- 95 '
Foul by Franco Vázquez (Sevilla).
- 95 '
Cristian Manea (CFR Cluj) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 92 '
Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Franco Vázquez with a cross.
- 92 '
Attempt saved. Rony Lopes (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Fernando's assistance.
- 92 '
Attempt blocked. Rony Lopes (Sevilla) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jules Koundé.
- 90 '
Substitution, Sevilla. Franco Vázquez replaces Suso.
- 86 '
Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 86 '
Foul by Ciprian Deac (CFR Cluj).
- 85 '
Substitution, CFR Cluj. Catalin Golofca replaces Abdel Billel Omrani.
- 83 '
Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83 '
Foul by Cristian Manea (CFR Cluj).
- 82 '
Substitution, CFR Cluj. Mario Rondón replaces Lacina Traoré.
- 81 '
Gooooool! CFR Cluj 1, Sevilla 1. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) left footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Luuk de Jong after a corner kick.
- 81 '
Attempt blocked. Rony Lopes (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 81 '
Corner, Seville Corner committed by Mihai Bordeianu.
- 80 '
Attempt blocked. Fernando (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jules Koundé.
- 77 '
Substitution, Sevilla. Rony Lopes replaces Lucas Ocampos.
- 76 '
Foul by Sergio Escudero (Sevilla).
- 76 '
Cristian Manea (CFR Cluj) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 75 '
Foul by Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla).
- 75 '
Lacina Traoré (CFR Cluj) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 74 '
Joan Jordán (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Fernando's assistance.
- 73 '
Substitution, CFR Cluj. Ovidiu Hoban replaces Alexandru Paun.
- 72 '
Foul by Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla).
- 72 '
Andrei Burca (CFR Cluj) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 72 '
Substitution, Sevilla. Youssef En-Nesyri replaces Jesús Navas.
- 71 '
Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 71 '
Lacina Traoré (CFR Cluj) fouls.
- 69 '
Offside, CFR Cluj. Andrei Burca tries a through ball, but Alexandru Paun is caught offside.
- 68 '
Corner, CFR Cluj. Corner committed by Jules Koundé.
- 67 '
Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
- 66 '
Attempt blocked. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Carlos.
- 66 '
Diego Carlos (Sevilla) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joan Jordán with a cross.
- 66 '
Corner, Seville Corner committed by Paulo Vinícius.
- 64 '
Foul by Sergio Escudero (Sevilla).
- 64 '
Ciprian Deac (CFR Cluj) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60 '
Offside, Sevilla. Jesús Navas tries a through ball, but Lucas Ocampos is caught offside.
- 58 '
Gooooool! CFR Cluj 1, Sevilla 0. Ciprian Deac (CFR Cluj) converted the penalty with a left footed shot from the right side of the goal.
- 56 '
VAR Decision: Penalty CFR Cluj.
- 55 '
Penalty committed by Jules Koundé (Sevilla) with one hand inside the area.
- 54 '
Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 54 '
Foul by Andrei Burca (CFR Cluj).
- 51 '
Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 51 '
Foul by Mihai Bordeianu (CFR Cluj).
- fifty'
Attempt blocked. Ciprian Deac (CFR Cluj) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 48 '
Hand of Nemanja Gudelj (Seville).
- 47 '
Corner, CFR Cluj. Corner committed by Diego Carlos.
- 46 '
Corner, CFR Cluj. Corner committed by Tomás Vaclik.
- Four. Five'
Corner, CFR Cluj. Corner committed by Nemanja Gudelj.
- Four. Five'
Second Half begins CFR Cluj 0, Sevilla 0.
- 46 '
First Half Final, CFR Cluj 0, Sevilla 0.
- 43 '
Corner, CFR Cluj. Corner committed by Jesús Navas.
- 43 '
Fernando (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 42 '
Foul by Fernando (Sevilla).
- 42 '
Damjan Djokovic (CFR Cluj) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 40 '
Foul by Diego Carlos (Sevilla).
- 40 '
Lacina Traoré (CFR Cluj) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 38 '
Attempt missed. Camora (CFR Cluj) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
- 37 '
Corner, CFR Cluj. Corner committed by Fernando.
- 36 '
Suso (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 36 '
Foul by Mihai Bordeianu (CFR Cluj).
- 32 '
Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) hits the crossbar, right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Suso assistance.
- 32 '
Suso (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Fernando's assistance.
- 29 '
Attempt blocked. Damjan Djokovic (CFR Cluj) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lacina Traoré.
- 28 '
Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28 '
Missing Abdel Billel Omrani (CFR Cluj).
- 26 '
Foul by Joan Jordán (Sevilla).
- 26 '
Alexandru Paun (CFR Cluj) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 24 '
Attempt missed. Ciprian Deac (CFR Cluj) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mihai Bordeianu after a deep pass.
- 24 '
Foul by Jules Koundé (Sevilla).
- 24 '
Mihai Bordeianu (CFR Cluj) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 2. 3'
Offside, Sevilla. Diego Carlos tries a through ball, but Luuk de Jong is caught offside.
- 22 '
Joan Jordán (Sevilla) left footed shot from the center of the box is too high.
- twenty'
Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) header from the center of the box is close, but misses to the right. Suso assistance with a center to the area.
- twenty'
Attempt blocked. Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luuk de Jong.
- 19 '
Jules Koundé (Sevilla) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joan Jordán with a cross.
- 18 '
Corner, Seville Corner committed by Andrei Burca.
- fifteen'
Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Suso assistance.
- 12 '
Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Suso assistance with a center to the area.
- eleven'
Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- eleven'
Foul by Mihai Bordeianu (CFR Cluj).
- 8 '
Offside, Sevilla. Joan Jordán tries a through ball, but Suso is caught offside.
- 8 '
Attempt blocked. Jules Koundé (Sevilla) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Suso assistance with a center to the area.
- 7 '
Corner, Seville Corner committed by Cristian Manea.
- 6 '
Attempt missed. Alexandru Paun (CFR Cluj) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mihai Bordeianu.
- 6 '
Paulo Vinícius (CFR Cluj) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. The ball misses to the right of the goal after a corner kick.
- 6 '
Attempt missed. Lacina Traoré (CFR Cluj) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexandru Paun with a cross.
- 5'
Corner, CFR Cluj. Corner committed by Jules Koundé.
- 5'
Attempt blocked. Abdel Billel Omrani (CFR Cluj) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lacina Traoré.
-
First part begins.
-
Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump to the field to start the warm-up exercises
Add Comment