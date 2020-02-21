En-Nesyri avoids a major stumble of Sevilla

The Sevilla Soccer Club he drew before the Cluj for 1-1 thanks to the last of both En-Nesyri. Julen Lopetegui's team will have a favorable result to close the tie at Sánchez-Pizjuán.

This round of sixteenths was the first with VAR in the second continental competition and in the match between Cluj and Sevilla was decisive. A Koundé hand inside the area was reviewed by Aytekin and decided that there was a penalty. Ciprian Deac was in charge of throwing the maximum penalty and did not fail.

However, Sevilla looked for the tie until the end and found it in the 82nd minute. After a corner, a center-shot of Banega fell to De Jong in legal position, which He passed the ball to En-Nesyri who did not forgive the empty goal. This did not prevent the Hispanic team from accumulating their fifth match without winning, but at least it did not fall defeated and it produces a favorable result for the return ".