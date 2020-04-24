Emulators and Retro – Sector 7: The Retro Podcast from IGN Spain

Share it:

Welcome to Sector 7, the perfect place for all lovers of podcasts … and retro video games! Every retro lover has ever been familiar with the term emulator. But … is it a term so simple as to be associated only with software that allows you to imitate the operation of an old console in a modern system?

That could well be a simple and fairly accurate definition of what the word means. However, in the video game industry, that word can be much more important than that. Without going any further, the technology that allows them to be created has been used by the companies themselves when compiling some of their oldest titles. We can even say that the mini consoles so fashionable these days are emulators of the original ones.

For this reason, in this program we not only discuss all those technical and important issues facing the history of the sector, such as the possibility of preserving works that might otherwise end up disappearing, but we also talk about the benefits they have brought to the industry. Likewise, and in a very transparent way and without advocacy of piracy, we also talk about what is legal and what is not.

And we do it by pulling the newspaper archive to talk about the public cases that have occurred in this regard with companies like Sony or Nintendo involved. Of course, we also talk about the cultural phenomena that have led players to discover their ins and outs and use them as experimental products and not as a way to play illegally.

In short, we return more to a debate program, pleasant talk and of more limited duration, in order to rest from the great monographs that will continue to arrive in Sector 7. And for the same reason, this episode does not have sections either. Of course, your comments return to the fore and we continue to read – with pleasure – those that were pending. And remember that we also accept proposals and complaints to continue improving. We listen to each other!

