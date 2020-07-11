Empyre: the writer talks about the consequences on the Marvel universe

Share it:

The screenwriter of Empyre, Al Ewing, stated that the universe Marvel will never be the same after the conclusion of the event. The author spoke to GamesRadar's microphones, anticipating readers the extent of what will be the most important event of the year for the House of Ideas:

"At the end of all this, the Earth will never be the same again. Things will have changed, and we will explore those consequences in the more space-oriented titles. As for the ultimate goal of Hulking … well, you need to discover the his plans within the pages of Empyre! "

Below is the official description, issued by Marvel Comics, of the first issue of Empyre – arriving on the market on July 15th:

"The Kree and Skrulls have united under a new emperor and their war fleet is on a collision course on our world. On the moon, the Avengers are ready to strike with all the power of the most powerful heroes on Earth. Approaching from the space, the Fantastic Four are looking for a diplomatic solution. If the two teams cannot work together to save the situation, things will only get worse. "

Meanwhile, Empyre's prologue has laid the groundwork for the onset of the conflict, reintroducing the Avengers an old acquaintance that was once part of their group.

Marvel Comics suggests an important twist in the fourth issue synopsis. Additionally, book number four confirmed the existence of a Star Wars character in the Marvel universe that has gone viral over the past few months.