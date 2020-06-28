Empyre: the prologue reintroduces an old knowledge of the Avengers

Share it:

Over the course of this week, Marvel Comics officially launched its most important event of the year – Empyre. The story begins with a prologue: the empires of Kree and Srkull, once at war with each other, came together under Emperor Hulking.

The combined fleets of these two armies are heading for Earth, while the Avengers decide to visit the blue area of ​​the Moon. During their stay on the planet, they come across an alien creature, a hybrid of Kree and Skrull technology.

The encounter immediately leads to a fight, which is also joined by an old acquaintance of the Avengers – Swordsman – who rushes to the aid of his old friends. His real name is Jacques Duquesne, and his relationship with the Avengers has been quite controversial; at first he had joined them for a personal gain, later – conquered by the beautiful Mantis – he became a sincere member of the group.

Mantis constituted the cardinal point in the saga of the Celestial Madonna; his fate was to give birth to a Messiah, but he had to clash with the opposition of Kang the Conqueror. When the latter decided to kill her, Swordsman sacrificed himself to save her life.

After his burial, he was reborn as the oldest tree in the Cotati, intended to generate the Heavenly Messiah. This version of Swordsman is the one alive today, and his main purpose is to protect his son Sequoia. In fact, he summoned the Avengers because he knows of the arrival of the Kree-Skrull Empire on Earth, and his goal of destroying the Messiah.

