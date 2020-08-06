Empyre: the fourth issue confirms the union of two Young Avengers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The latest issue of Empyre, the fourth, arrived on the shelves of comics today. The register sees the marriage in marriage of one of the favorite couples of fans, Teddy Altman and Billy Kaplan.

The wedding ceremony took place before the start of the event, and was commented by the writer Al Ewing with the following statements:

"I have a lot of love for Hulking and Wiccan, both individually and as a couple. So it's a good feeling to be able to provide this" shock "type to readers, which hopefully can raise the fans' spirits a little. rather than bringing them down. "

Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheing were the first creators of Hulkling and Wiccan, on the occasion of the launch of the Young Avengers in 2005. Since then, the two characters have appeared in various stories of the Marvel universe, such as Avengers: Children's Crusade, New Avengers, Strikeforce.

Further details on Hulkling and Wiccan will be revealed in issue 5 of Empyre, which is expected to go on sale next week. Subsequently, their stories will continue in Empyre: Avengers Aftermath # 1, out in September.

Empyre writer Al Ewing spoke about the consequences of the event on the Marvel universe. The fourth volume of Empyre confirms the existence of Yoda in the Marvel universe.