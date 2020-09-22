Empyre: One of the most beloved characters in the Marvel universe has returned – Updated

In one of the latest issues of the Empyre crossover, one of the most iconic and classic characters in the Marvel universe made its surprising return. Let’s talk about none other than Nick Fury, in the role of “The Unseen”. But it’s not just him who has returned to the pages of Marvel Comics.

In Empyre Fallout: Fantastic Four # 1, Nick Fury makes an appearance as the Avengers and Fantastic Four team up with the Kree and Skrulls to provide for the Cotati’s punishment. It is at that point that Uatu, The Observer, also reappears. After the union of two Young Avengers in the fourth issue of Empyre, the twists continue.

Uatu has been absent from Marvel comics since the “Original Sin” crossover event, dated 2014. On those pages, Uatu was murdered on the moon and his eyes were stolen and used as weapons by both the mercenary The Orb and Nick Fury. The latter was punished by the other Observers, who forced him to assume the role of Uatu, chaining him on the moon to observe everything that takes place on Earth.

But if Uatu was killed, how is his return possible? The answer is provided by Fury, as he examines the Cotati’s weapons. “The Profiteer did not lie“, think to himself.”This technology is ancient. It precedes the elders, the Asgardians, the Celestials! It’s … My God. It comes from the first race. Something this eye hasn’t seen since …“Fury doesn’t have time to formulate his thoughts, that in front of him said Uatu, devoid of the right eye.

Shocked, Nick Fury wonders how this was possible. But L’Osservatore interrupts him stating that “There will be a showdown“. Who will target Uatu? With this sensational event, the next big Marvel event is already marked. The Emyre crossover will bring great consequences.