Empyre: Marvel suggests an important twist in the synopsis of the fourth issue

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite the highly uncertain state currently facing the publishing market, due to the Coronavirus emergency, readers are looking forward to the next big Marvel Comics event, Empyre.

The series, as repeatedly specified by the publisher, will have a significant impact on the entire Marvel universe, and the synopsis of the fourth issue anticipates an unexpected betrayal and a heart-pounding ending:

"Tensions rise and the action ignites! While the assault on Wakanda occurs, the heroes are attacked by their enemies and allies! In a war in which no one can be trusted completely, a betrayal is revealed fatal, and the alien invasion claims its first victim! In this issue you will witness a shocking ending you never expected! We recommend you frame it on a wall, True Believer! "

Empyre's number 4 will hit the market later this summer.

Inside Empyre we will see the alliance between the two most famous alien races of the Marvel universe, the Kree warriors and the Skrull shapeshifters, whose collaboration is aimed at invading the Earth. The one-shot Incoming! he pioneered Empyre, having laid the foundations for the narrative developments that will find resolution within the event series and that concern several heroes such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Captain Marvel and many other known faces.

Who do you think is the phantom traitor to whom the synopsis of the fourth issue of Empyre alludes? Tell us below in the comments.

A Marvel artist has published the main draft of the Empyre villain. At the event, Ghost Rider will receive a brand new vehicle.