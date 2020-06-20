Empyre: Marvel Comics publishes a new trailer for the crossover event

Share it:

During the month of July the most important event of 2020 of Marvel will start, Empyre. To break the wait that separates us from the debut date, the House of Ideas has released a new trailer accompanied by a short synopsis.

Marvel editors called Empyre "shocking", a story that will be able to put a strain on any hero involved in the narrative plot. About this, we report the words Cebluski, who did not use euphemisms to present the crossover:

"Empyre will be one of the most incredible science fiction sagas Marvel has ever put on paper."

Marvel accompanied the video, visible at the bottom of the article, a brief description that we report below:

"EMPYRE, the legendary epic that will shatter the Marvel universe, will eventually hit comic book stores in July. Don't miss the latest news on the catastrophic conflict in the brand new trailer of this epic event, with some works of art never seen before! After millennia of war, Emperor Hulkling has united the empires of Kree and Skrull into one powerful Alliance – and only the Avengers and the Fantastic Four stand in their way, while their army crashes down to Earth. "

