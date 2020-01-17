Empyre: Marvel Comics launches a new teaser for the next mega event

Share it:

The next event that promises to change the status quo of Marvel Comics characters is titled Empyre and sees a terrible alliance between the Kree and the Skrulls. Marvel Comics has shown a new teaser that advertises the event coming up in April.

The next event that will rage on the Marvel Comics titles and which promises great changes for our favorite heroes, sees an atypical alliance between the two most famous alien races of the Marvel universe, i.e. the mighty Kree warriors and Skrull shapeshifters (protagonists of the famous saga "The Kree-Skrull War") united with a single objective, namely the invasion of our beloved planet. Up Incoming !, one shot released at the end of December in the States and which leads the way in Empyre, we have witnessed a series of strange events involving several heroes (including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Captain Marvel and others) which we will then see developing within the maxi saga that sees the alliance of Avengers and Fantastic 4 to stop the advance of alien invaders. The Empyre series will be written by Al Ewing (current writer of the series Immortal Hulk one of the best series of recent years in Casa Marvel) and by the Italian designer Valerio Schiti (we are pleased to see more and more Italians in Marvel Comics, let us tell you).

In addition to the most powerful heroes on Earth and the Fantastic 4, Empyre seems that it will also see the participation of some X-Men