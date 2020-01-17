Entertainment

Empyre: Marvel Comics launches a new teaser for the next mega event

January 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The next event that promises to change the status quo of Marvel Comics characters is titled Empyre and sees a terrible alliance between the Kree and the Skrulls. Marvel Comics has shown a new teaser that advertises the event coming up in April.

The next event that will rage on the Marvel Comics titles and which promises great changes for our favorite heroes, sees an atypical alliance between the two most famous alien races of the Marvel universe, i.e. the mighty Kree warriors and Skrull shapeshifters (protagonists of the famous saga "The Kree-Skrull War") united with a single objective, namely the invasion of our beloved planet. Up Incoming !, one shot released at the end of December in the States and which leads the way in Empyre, we have witnessed a series of strange events involving several heroes (including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Captain Marvel and others) which we will then see developing within the maxi saga that sees the alliance of Avengers and Fantastic 4 to stop the advance of alien invaders. The Empyre series will be written by Al Ewing (current writer of the series Immortal Hulk one of the best series of recent years in Casa Marvel) and by the Italian designer Valerio Schiti (we are pleased to see more and more Italians in Marvel Comics, let us tell you).

READ:           Golden Globes 2020: Brad Pitt is the best movie actor, for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

In addition to the most powerful heroes on Earth and the Fantastic 4, Empyre seems that it will also see the participation of some X-Men

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.