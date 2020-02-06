Entertainment

Empyre Marvel Comics: a cover of the event will be present at Chicago Comics 2020

February 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo will take place from February 28th until March 1st. For the occasion, the designer Ryan Stegman has created a cover that presents the Avengers and the Fantastic 4 who will be the protagonists of the next Marvel Comics event entitled Empyre.

On the cover we can see Iron Man, Thor, Captain Marvel, The Thing, Captain America and Black Panther united to face an impending threat, represented by the union of two alien races: the Skulls and the Kree who will put aside the ancient disagreements and march together against the Earth with the intent to invade it. The first issue of this awaited crossover will be released in April and we can't wait to find out what will happen and what changes there will be in the Marvel Universe this time.

In April we will not have alone Empyre, but several new titles will be launched by Marvel Comics. In fact, in conjunction with the release of the film we will have the new series dedicated to the Black Widow the Russian spy who plays in the Avengers and the horror-themed series of Werewolf by night, of which you can admire a beautiful cover made by Takashi Ozazaki author of Afro Samurai. Series starring a young man facing a family curse while trying to protect his community from a deadly threat. We also leave you with this fan art that combines Goku and Iron Man.

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

