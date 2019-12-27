Empyre is revealed as the great crossover of Marvel Comics in 2020

Share it:

The year ends in Marvel Comics with a great advance of Empyre, the ambitious crossover that will be released in summer 2020 and that has been presented in Incoming # 1, a unique number that prepares us for what comes to La casa de las ideas next year.

From here you can find spoilers for Incoming # 1.

This new comic opens with another mysterious murder in the Marvel Universe, as we see Masked Raider (Jim Gardley) encountering a corpse in a closed room. In the investigation characters like Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Blue Marvel, Jessica Jones and Mr. Fantastic are involved.

As the investigation progresses, readers discover a number of important conflicts that will take place throughout 2020, such as a campaasapland of harassment against younger heroes, the creation of mutant cloned hybrids by Mr. Siniestro and the arrival of the god symbiote Knull to Earth.

Mr. Fantastic and his allies soon discover that the corpse belongs to a sleeping kree agent named Bel-Dann and they manage to find their opposite skrull, Raksor. Both characters originally appear in the saga The Dark Phoenix, commissioned with the task of observing the battle between the X-Men and the Shi'ar Imperial Guard for their respective empires, thus forming a bond. Now it seems that both have been collaborating on a very different mission.

Before dying, Bel-Dann leaves a coded and hidden message that translated says "Beware the trees"Shortly after discovering the message Raksor is killed by a tree that grows from nothing.

The identity of the tree killer remains a mystery, but this number reveals the investigation that Bel-Dann and Raksor have been working on during this time. After thousands of years of war, the Kree and Skrull empires have finally come together under one banner. And its ideal leader is Hulking, the result of the union of both races and now crowned as Emperor Dorrek VIII, who now marches to Earth to settle his empire there.

This is how Empire presents itself, the crossover that will begin in April 2020. The new empire that unifies the Kree and the Skrull will try to conquer the Earth and the heroes that protect it will have to take action once again.