Empyre: Did Marvel Comics just anticipate new deaths?

The Marvel Comics Empyre event that has been holding up in recent months and which started with the Incoming arc will have a big effect on the entire Marvel Universe. In addition to changing situations in the world in general, some of these effects will also affect some heroes' private lives.

But some teasers of Empyre they suggest that the impact could even lead to the death of some of them, particularly in Marvel's most important tie-in releases that connect multiple characters. One of the Marvel Comics world superheroes to be at the heart of these speculations is Captain Marvel who in the next issues will see Carol Danvers and her friends become a new team of Accusers under the command of Hulkling.

The description of the number 21 of Captain Marvel seems to prelude to the end of this narrative arc, anticipating the end of the war with the birth of a more dangerous world. However, it has also been anticipated that Carol will have to make a choice that "defines her life and the lives of those close to her," anticipating that some of them might do not overcome this last phase of history unscathed.

There cover of Captain Marvel 21 it then appears to add further confirmation, with a coffin that you can see in the illustration below. The plaque reads "Danvers" and a hammer rests on it and this opens up many interpretations.