Empyre Aftermath: Avengers, a key Marvel Universe organization dissolves

The epic crossover between Fantastic 4 and Avengers Empyre has come to an end, as has the run of a well-known organization in the Marvel Universe: theAlpha Flight.

Described as “the legendary epic that will shatter the Marvel universe”, Empyre has actually upset the balance at Marvel, in more ways than one.

The series, including 6 volumes, was then followed by 2 epilogue numbers called Fallout and Aftermath, one dedicated to the Fantastic 4, the other to the Avengers.

In Empyre Aftermath: Avengers, our heroes have arbitrarily decided how to act after discovering the Cotati on the moon and learning of the imminent arrival of a fleet of Skrulls, without relying on the Alpha Flight led by Abigail Brand.

Considering the fact that Alpha Flight is tasked with monitoring space and protecting earth from interstellar threats, Brand saw it as a personal and professional affront, notifying Captain Marvel that he had closed with Alpha Flight (all during the Wiccan and Hulkling wedding reception), thus putting an end to the organization.

But what followed Brand’s announcement is perhaps even more interesting: at the end of the issue, there is a flash-forward showing Brand, Manifold, and other individuals in the shadows coming to Hulkling’s aid after he and his empire were the victim of a bitter defeat. And while the identity of this new organization is unknown, there is an X on Brand’s uniform … the return of the SWORD?

And speaking of SWORD, guess which organization made an appearance in the first trailer for WandaVision, the Marvel Studios TV series that will debut on Disney +?