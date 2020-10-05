“Empowerment does not mean being perfect”

After the shocking events of the penultimate episode of The Boys, fans are waiting to find out more about the season finale. In the meantime, we report this interview with Erin Moriarty, in which he discusses the portrayal of Starlight and the other superheroes.

According to what the actress revealed to the microphones of Digital Spy, the Amazon Prime Video series has the merit of having considered female characters in the same way as male ones: they are too full of defects. Here is his comment: “We are not like the others because, except in The Boys, you have these super independent female superheroes, and it’s a great thing, but they have no flaws, they never make any mistakes, they have no unclear sides to their character.“.

He then continues: “Instead our characters are more complex, they do things that many would consider immoral, but at the same time I think they are the most human superheroes that have appeared on TV or in movies, and that’s something we did consciously. So I don’t think we would be suitable for the world of superheroes, let’s go further, let’s try to say that empowerment does not mean having no flaws“.

We remind you that the next episode will be available starting from Friday 9 October, in the meantime we leave you with our review of the seventh episode of The Boys 2.