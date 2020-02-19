Empire of Sin: 1920s Chicago gangster strategy has been postponed

Share it:

The developers of Romero Games and the top management of Paradox Interactive announce a postponement for Empire of Sin, the ambitious "XCOM" strategy set in the 1920s Chicago.

With an open letter addressed to everyone who was waiting for the release of the title on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch during this spring, the director of Empire of Sin, Brenda Romero, explains that the gangster strategist is now expected to launch in the commercial window of theautumn of 2020 on the same platforms.

"As any good illegal distiller during Prohibition will certainly have understood, the production and the sale under the counter of a liqueur cannot be rushed if it is not ready yet and the same principle also applies to the development of a video game", is the fitting analogy that chooses Brenda Romero to tell us the postponement of Empire of Sin at the end of the year.

The months of development earned by the Romero Games team will therefore serve to raise the quality level of the work, to refine the graphics sector and smooth the corners of the gameplay dynamics to limit bugs to the maximum. For further information on the title, we invite you to read our special on Empire of Sin by Tommaso "Todd" Montagnoli.