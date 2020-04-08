         Emotional trailer for 'Mothers': Amazon Prime Video sets the release date for the new series by Aitor Gabilondo

Share it:

Amazon Prime Video has announced the release of 'Mothers', the new original series from Mediaset Spain that will arrive exclusively on the video-on-demand platform on May 8. In addition, we already have a small and emotional trailer to open your mouth.

Composed of thirteen episodes and produced in collaboration with Alea Media, we find a drama focused on the vicissitudes of a group of mothers whose children receive treatment in the same hospital for various circumstances. Mothers who have left their respective careers in order to be aware of their children.

'Mothers' stars Belén Rueda, Aida Folch, Rosario Pardo, Carmen Ruiz and Carla Díaz. The script is Aitor Gabilondo, whom we have been able to see 'Live without permission', which has just finished its second season. Gabilondo, in addition, is behind 'Patria', whose release date was precisely scheduled for next May and has been delayed.

The drama comes from Mediaset as part of the agreement that reached a few weeks ago with Amazon Prime Video and thanks to which we are able to see season 2 of 'El pueblo' and 'Caronte' before its broadcast on Telecinco.

A deal that, for the moment, seems to continue working. It is also curious that the release date coincides with that of another Spanish series premiere on a platform: 'Valeria' arrives that same day on Netflix.