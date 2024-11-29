Emotional Reunion: Robert Irwin Faces Late Father’s Wax Figure

In a touching moment that brought tears to his eyes, Robert Irwin encountered a lifelike wax figure of his late father, Steve Irwin, at Madame Tussauds Sydney. The emotional scene unfolded during the unveiling of Robert’s wax figure on November 28, 2024.

A Legacy Preserved in Wax

The 20-year-old conservationist and zookeeper was visibly moved as he came face-to-face with the sculpture of his father, who tragically passed away in 2006 when Robert was just two years old. “That is amazing. It’s the first time in a long time that he’s not just a picture,” Robert remarked, his voice thick with emotion.

Like Father, Like Son

Robert’s wax figure, depicting him holding a snake, is a testament to his dedication to continuing his father’s legacy. As the youngest Australian celebrity to be immortalized at Madame Tussauds Sydney, Robert expressed his astonishment at the surreal experience.

A Family’s Enduring Mission

The Irwin family, including Robert’s sister Bindi and mother Terri, have devoted their lives to preserving Steve’s memory and continuing his conservation work. They currently manage the Australia Zoo, which Steve and Terri once owned.

Honoring the Crocodile Hunter’s Memory

Steve Irwin’s wax figure, created in 2015, now stands alongside his son’s at the museum. Seeing his father’s likeness in person was an overwhelming experience for Robert. “Dad, for the last 17 years of my life, has been pictures and video, and seeing him just standing there was a lot. It was a lot to take in,” he shared.

A Global Ambassador for Conservation

Robert’s commitment to wildlife preservation extends beyond the family zoo. Recently, he was named a global ambassador for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, an initiative to address pressing environmental challenges.

The Irwin Legacy Continues

As Robert fights back tears and reflects on this poignant moment, it’s clear that the Irwin legacy of wildlife conservation and education lives on. The wax figures of father and son, standing side by side at Madame Tussauds Sydney, serve as a powerful reminder of the lasting impact of the Crocodile Hunter and the promising future his son represents.