Emmy 2020, the nominations arrive: there is also The Mandalorian!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Nominations for the 72nd edition of the Emmy Awards: dominates Netflix, which signed the record for a single platform with 160 nominations, including those of Stranger Things is Ozark.

In second place with 107 nominations we find HBO, which after the conclusion of game of Thrones can still count on the show with the highest number of applications, Watchmen (26). Behind Damon Lindelof's miniseries follow The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20), Ozark (18), Succession (18), The Mandalorian (15), Schitt's Creek (15), Saturday Night Live (15) and The Crown (13) .

Here is the complete list:

Best Drama series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"Killing Eve" (BBC America / AMC)

"The Mandalorian" (Disney Plus)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Best Comedy series

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

"Dead to Me" (Netflix)

"The Good Place" (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime Video)

"Schitt’s Creek" (Pop TV)

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

Best Mini-series

"Little Fires Everywhere" (Hulu)

"Mrs. America "(Hulu)

"Unbelievable" (Netflix)

"Unorthodox" (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Best Leading Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman ("Ozark")

Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")

Steve Carell ("The Morning Show")

Brian Cox ("Succession")

Billy Porter ("Pose")

Jeremy Strong ("Succession")

Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")

Olivia Colman ("The Crown")

Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")

Laura Linney ("Ozark")

Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")

Zendaya ("Euphoria")

Best Leading Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")

Don Cheadle ("Black Monday")

Ted Danson ("The Good Place")

Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")

Eugene Levy ("Schitt’s Creek")

Ramy Youssef ("Ramy")

Best Leading Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me")

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Linda Cardellini ("Dead to Me")

Catherine O’Hara ("Schitt’s Creek")

Issa Rae ("Insecure")

Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish")

Best Actor in a Mini-series or TV Movie

Jeremy Irons ("Watchmen")

Hugh Jackman ("Bad Education")

Paul Mescal ("Normal People")

Jeremy Pope ("Hollywood")

Mark Ruffalo ("I Know This Much Is True")

Best Actress in a Mini-series or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett ("Mrs. America")

Shira Haas ("Unorthodox")

Regina King ("Watchmen")

Octavia Spencer ("Self Made")

Kerry Washington ("Little Fires Everywhere")

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito ("Better Call Saul")

Bradley Whitford ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show")

Mark Duplass ("The Morning Show")

Nicholas Braun ("Succession")

Kieran Culkin ("Succession")

Matthew Macfadyen ("Succession")

Jeffrey Wright ("Westworld")

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern ("Big Little Lies")

Meryl Streep ("Big Little Lies")

Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown")

Samira Wiley ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Fiona Shaw ("Killing Eve")

Julia Garner ("Ozark")

Sarah Snook ("Succession")

Thandie Newton ("Westworld")

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine")

William Jackson Harper ("The Good Place")

Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method")

Sterling K. Brown ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Tony Shalhoub ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Mahershala Ali ("Ramy")

Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live")

Dan Levy ("Schitt’s Creek")

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin ("GLOW")

D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place")

Yvonne Orji ("Insecure")

Alex Borstein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Marin Hinkle ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live")

Cecily Strong ("Saturday Night Live")

Annie Murphy ("Schitt’s Creek")

Best Supporting Actor in a Mini-series or TV Movie

Dylan McDermott ("Hollywood")

Jim Parsons ("Hollywood")

Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend")

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ("Watchmen")

Jovan Adepo ("Watchmen")

Louis Gossett Jr. ("Watchmen")

Best Supporting Actress in a Mini-series or TV Movie

Holland Taylor ("Hollywood")

Uzo Aduba ("Mrs. America")

Margo Martindale ("Mrs. America")

Tracey Ullman ("Mrs. America")

Toni Collette ("Unbelievable")

Jean Smart ("Watchmen")

For more information on one of the surprises of this television season, we refer you to our review of The Mandalorian.