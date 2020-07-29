Emmy 2020, Netflix's triumph in the nominations: torn HBO

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the game of Emmy (forgive us Cersei Lannister for the poetic license) Netflix has been playing the lion's part for years now: despite the many victories, however, the streaming platform has always found a noteworthy opponent in HBO more than in all the other competitors.

Last year, for example, the nomination challenge ended with 137 nominations for HBO productions against the "suns" 118 of Netflix: this year, however, the wind seems to blow decisively in favor of the streaming giant.

Yes, because the Emmy 2020 nominations speak clearly: Netflix productions will fight for 160 prizes, which dig a deep groove compared to the 106 HBO nominations. Among the first will be in the race highly acclaimed names such as The Crown, Stranger Things, Ozark and The Politician, while the flagship of HBO will be Watchmen with its 26 nominations that make it the most present show in the various categories.

The other productions are decidedly more detached, among which we find the debutant Apple TV + (18 nominations), Hulu (26), Amazon (30), FX (33), Disney + (19, including 15 from The Mandalorian alone) and Showtime (4). The challenge, however, is still open: you just have to wait for these 2020 Emmys to find out how many of these nominations will turn into wins.