 Emmanuelle Chriqui to play Lana Lang in Superman & Lois

The new series "Superman & Lois" of The CW performs a new casting by adding her cast to the actress Emmanuelle Chriqui to play Lana Lang, who was the youthful love of Clark Kent / Superman, and which many clearly associate actress Kristin Kreuk with for her role in Smallville.

This actress seen in movies like "Km. 666 ” or in "Zohan: License to comb", in addition to that at the time it was rumored to "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", would interpret this version character that we will really see already married, because his last name will be Lang-Cushing.

They describe her for the series as a regular character, and who is responsible for loans at the Bank of Smallville that "stayed in Smallville when others left for something bigger and brighter," in clear wink to Clark Kent. Lana will reconnect with Clark "during one of the most difficult periods of her life."

No details are officially offered, but a February leak already revealed that Lang married a firefighter named Kyle Cushing, and that they have two daughters, Sarah and Sophie, although it was noted that their family situation was not in a good time.

Written by Todd Helbing, and based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, "Superman & Lois" It revolves around the world's most famous superhero and comic book's most famous journalist, played by Hoechlin and Tulloch, as they face all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

