Emmanuel and Manuel Mijares will offer online concert for their fans

April 15, 2020
Edie Perez
Emmanuel and Manuel Mijares join the hundreds of celebrities who have organized to delight their fans during the coronavirus pandemic quarantine, as they announced that together they will offer an online concert performing their greatest hits.

It was Emmanuel who, through his official Instagram account, shared the news of his next meeting with Mijares after several Internet users asked for it constantly on social networks.

It will be next April 15 when the singers will join to delight their fans through a live on their respective Instagram accounts at about 20:00 in Mexico.

The show was scheduled to take place this April 15, because one day later Emmanuel will be 65 years old and will celebrate another year of life with his family from home.

Both singers have had the happiness to collaborate on different occasions, which is why their followers have asked them to join an online concert, just as different celebrities have done during this coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

