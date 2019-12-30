Emma Watson talks about the drama between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Whether you're a fan of Taylor Swfit as if you are not a bit, have you heard of all the fuss that arose because of Scooter braun. The confrontation for the rights of the artist's songs even got celebrities of different controls to choose sides, including Justin Bieber who, how could it be otherwise, defended his ‘manager’. Finally, Taylor Swfit won the battle and could delight his fans with his old songs at the American Music Awards. Now, the artist has confirmed that she will re-record her lyrics from the past to keep your rights and that is something that Emma Watson It seems to have applauded indirectly.

Do you remember that the movie has just been released ‘Little women’, what Emma Watson Is she one of the protagonists and who is being a real success at the box office? Well, the actress of ‘Harry Potter’ has many reasons to think that Jo march, a character from the new movie, share drama with Taylor Swift.

These are his motives.

Is Taylor Swift a kind of "Little Woman" of the 12th century? According Emma Watson, definitely yes. During a red carpet of the movie premiere, the actress referred to the singer and her current legal battle for the rights of his career with Scooter Braun and Big Machine. "It's about believing in yourself and knowing your own value and being the owner of it," he told Variety. "Right now, Taylor Swift's situation is a great example of when you're young and talented but someone buys your work and having your own rights in the end is very important for nobody to decide on it, "Emma said.