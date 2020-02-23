Emma Watson is caught in a loving moment with her partner

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The famous actress Emma Watson, who was born in Paris, France, has a relationship and the images that go around the world prove it. Months ago he had stated that he was alone sentimentally speaking.

Images circulating in social networks in which Emma Watson is seen enjoying the company of her sentimental partner. Both were photographed on an island located in the Mediterranean Sea, near Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza.

Emma Watson, 29, who is primarily known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movie series, is apparently in love.

The photographs speak for themselves. Emma and her supposed new partner are very much in love. They are on a yacht and hugged.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, months ago Emma commented that she had no partner by her side, that her only partner was "herself" and was happy like that.

Emma was recently seen on film in the movie Little Women, starring her, whose story is based on the homonymous book by Louisa May Alcott.

Last week, a bill was signed into law in Georgia that is a near-total ban on abortion. This marks the fourth “heartbeat” law to be passed in the United States in the last year – a name that is designed to be emotive. It refers to the first signs of the development of a heart in a fetus at 6 weeks of pregnancy, long before most people know they are pregnant. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Georgia’s bill stands out for going one step further in including personhood language, criminalizing not just abortion providers, but also pregnant people for having abortions or even miscarrying. Today, Alabama passed its own law banning abortion except when the health of the mother is at risk. We remember that Savita Halappanavar died in Ireland with the same law on the books. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Currently, women & pregnant people living in Northern Ireland are forced to travel to mainland Britain for abortion care that is illegal in their home country. There will always be people who cannot travel because of domestic violence, immigration status, and disability. People living in Northern Ireland and the USA deserve the dignity of accessing safe, legal & local reproductive healthcare at home. #nowforni These laws won't stop women and pregnant people from having abortions, or from making the best decision for their bodies and families, it will just mean they are forced to do so unsafely and with stigma. #reproductiverightsforall ✊ Please join me in supporting @plannedparenthood @womenhelporg @ all4choice @abortionsupportnetwork ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ A shared post by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on May 16, 2019 at 2:52 p.m.











