Emma Watson gathers part of the cast of Harry Potter in this photograph

Emma Watson and Tom Felton have shared on social networks photographs in which they meet with part of the main cast of Harry Potter, the saga that launched them to fame while playing children with magical powers from the books of J.K. Rowling

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasely) are missing in this meeting where Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginnie Weasley) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom).

The cast has gone down in history for having grown up with a whole generation of children for whom Harry Potter has become an essential part of the pop culture that saw them grow. The chances of them meeting in a future in a new movie are really slim.