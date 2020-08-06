Emma Stone, the star of La La Land launches her production house: the details

Share it:

According to exclusive Deadline reports, Emma Stone and Dave McCary have launched their own production house, Fruit Tree, which will handle both television and film projects, fiction and documentaries. The new company already has a two-year distribution agreement with A24.

The first title of the partnership between Fruit Tree and A24 will be a television adaptation of The Shadows, Stacy Willingham's debut thriller novel.

Emma Stone, who won the Oscar with La La Land and which we also saw in Birdman, he received a nomination for his role in La Favorita and will be playing shortly Cruella De Mon in the Disney Cruella live action, of which she is also executive producer. As a producer, she also has experience with the Netflix Maniac series.

Dave McCary, among the authors of Saturday Night Live, made his directorial debut with Brigsby Bear, presented at the Sundance Festival, where he received an excellent reception.

"We are excited to partner with our A24 friends" they declared Emma Stone and Dave McCary in a note. "Their commitment to a reflective and original narrative and to embracing the visions of the artists is demonstrated rare and vital, and we are incredibly grateful for their support for our passion, which is the same. "

"We are excited to take this step with Emma and Dave and their new born Fruit Tree, and we can't wait to work with them to create something unique and exciting through our new collaboration " he said instead A24.