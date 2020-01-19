Emma Mackey could be Margot Robbie's twin loss

Share it:

Since the premiere of the hit Neflix series, "Sex Education," 24-year-old French actress Emma Mackey has become very popular around the world for her portrayal of the character "Maeve" and her great rise in the world. Theories began to emerge from the performance that she is the twin sister lost to a famous actress.

Internet users say that Mackey is identical to the 29-year-old Australian actress Margot Robbien, who stars in the upcoming DC Comics movie, "Birds of Prey," and they have no doubt right, because the resemblance in undeniable before anyone's eyes .

Margot Robbie and Emma Wackey / Instagram



Robbie, on the other hand, has a great trajectory behind, since he has positioned himself in a great cinema thanks to films such as "The Wolf of Wallstreet", "Suicide Squad" and "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood", for this year he will return to the big screen with the character of the villain Harley Quinn, one of the favorites of the public.

Without a doubt, if Margot Robbie decided to stop playing her role as Harley Quinn, her perfect replacement would be Emma Mackey. Both actresses are in their twenties and have become confused by their fans on more than one occasion, this because of the great similarity they share, despite not having the same nationalities, they have been called "twins" on more than one occasion.

During an interview for BBC Radio 1, the actors of the series "Sex Education", Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa, remembered the moment in which they confused Margo with Emma, ​​in the role of Maeve, because the interviewer Greg James showed them a video to both actors and they claimed to have already seen it.

In the video, during an interview with Robbie, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio for the movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," they asked the actors if they had ever confused them with others and Margot recalled when she was congratulated for her supposed role in the "Sex Education" series, to which she replied that it was not her, but it did resemble.

On the other hand, Emma Mackey, assured that Margot Robbie's reaction was adorable, and also recognized that she has a great resemblance to it, and that in addition to having a strong physical resemblance, they are also creditors of a great acting talent within of the American industry.