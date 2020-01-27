TV Shows

Emma Colonel looks like Frozen in the snow

January 27, 2020
Edie Perez
Emma Coronel returns to become the center of attention in social networks and is that the beautiful woman appeared in her supposed Instagram account posing very sensual in the snow causing emotion among Internet users.

Although the account has been deactivated the comments received more than five thousand likes because its spectacular pose in addition to its outfit apparently was liked by Internet users, who already know the tastes in terms of brands of the drug dealer's wife, Joaquín Guzmán Loera.

Recall that Emma has become a kind of public figure, because her fame has given her the opportunity to become a television star and that she had her first appearance on the VH1 Poster Crew reality show.

As if that were not enough, Emma's beauty has always been praised in various portals because although many criticize her for being the wife of Chapo, other users say that the young woman has been in charge of helping low-income people without the desire to have lucrative purposes .

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

