Emma Colonel is not the only one: They have been the wives and lovers of Chapo Guzmán

They say that the weakness of Joaquín Guzmán Loera was always women, even because they have been captured twice.

According to BBC, legally Cha El Chapo ’has been married three times, but at various times in his life he has been linked to several women.

The magazine Process, for example, said at the time that the one born in Badiraguato, Sinaloa has had 18 children with 7 wives.

The wives of ‘El Chapo’

Alejandrina Salazar

He married her in 1977. Alejandrina's family was linked to Héctor Luis Palma Salazar "El Güero", a partner of ‘El Chapo’.

Griselda López Pérez

She is Guzmán Loera's second wife. Together they had four children: Ovid, Grisella Guadalupe, Joaquín and Edgar Guzmán López.

Currently the United States government is looking for drug trafficking and links to organized crime.

Emma Colonel

She is the niece of the late Ignacio Coronel Villarreal ‘El Nacho’, financial operator of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Dangerous relationships…

Although he has only been married three times, Chapo has been linked to several women …

According to the BBC, in February 2012, the Federal Police were about to capture him in a mansion in Los Cabos, Baja California.

There, ‘El Chapo’ cited a woman he hired for his sexual services. The boss managed to escape before the police arrived for him.

Zulema Hernández

He was a sentimental couple of ‘El Chapo’ when they were both inmates at the maximum security prison in Puente Grande, Jalisco.

She visited the capo frequently until she was killed in December 2008. The authorities blamed Los Zetas for the murder.

The "Chapodiputada"

Lucero Guadalupe Sánchez López acted as one of the main witnesses of the prosecution during the trial against Guzmán Loera.

The former deputy had a sentimental relationship with ‘El Chapo’ between 2011 and 2016. The woman was identified as a capo lover when it was spread that she was visiting El Altiplano.

With information from BBC.

