Entertainment

Emma answers the joke about 2020 that Chandler did in 'Friends'

January 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The feeling we experience when in a series or movie they talk about a future time and that date arrives is, at least, rare.

It happened to us in 2015 with the second part of 'Return to the future'. In this film, which was released in 1989, its protagonists travel until October 21, 2015 in a time machine and, when that day came, it was a world event, the moment went viral and triggered thousands of 'memes' with a tint of reflection that compared the future projected in the 'movie' with reality.

Now, exactly the same has happened to us, but with our favorite series: Friends. Remember when Emma turns one year old and is taking a nap during his own birthday? Ross is making a video during the party, so he can see it when he turns 18 in 2020, and Chandler He makes a joke because the little girl takes time to wake up.

READ:  King of the Monsters', complete series of 'Nurse Jackie' and 'Stranger Things' dolls in our Hunting Bargains

"Hi Emma, ​​it's the year 2020, are you still enjoying your nap?"

EMMA ANSWERS TO CHANDLER'S JOKE

The grace and charm of social networks It is mainly due to the fact that today we can access this type of content: Emma was once interpreted by the twins Noelle and Cali Sheldon that, indeed, today they are 18 years old, and the first one has given us a digital moment through Instagram, from where you answered Chandler with a montage that you have done with Photoshop.

"I just woke up from the best nap in the world, happy 2020! (With the collaboration of my poor Photoshop montage). I hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends and laughs !!

Oh, life, how it goes, huh.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.