Emma answers the joke about 2020 that Chandler did in 'Friends'

The feeling we experience when in a series or movie they talk about a future time and that date arrives is, at least, rare.

It happened to us in 2015 with the second part of 'Return to the future'. In this film, which was released in 1989, its protagonists travel until October 21, 2015 in a time machine and, when that day came, it was a world event, the moment went viral and triggered thousands of 'memes' with a tint of reflection that compared the future projected in the 'movie' with reality.

Now, exactly the same has happened to us, but with our favorite series: Friends. Remember when Emma turns one year old and is taking a nap during his own birthday? Ross is making a video during the party, so he can see it when he turns 18 in 2020, and Chandler He makes a joke because the little girl takes time to wake up.

"Hi Emma, ​​it's the year 2020, are you still enjoying your nap?"

EMMA ANSWERS TO CHANDLER'S JOKE

The grace and charm of social networks It is mainly due to the fact that today we can access this type of content: Emma was once interpreted by the twins Noelle and Cali Sheldon that, indeed, today they are 18 years old, and the first one has given us a digital moment through Instagram, from where you answered Chandler with a montage that you have done with Photoshop.

"I just woke up from the best nap in the world, happy 2020! (With the collaboration of my poor Photoshop montage). I hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends and laughs !!

Oh, life, how it goes, huh.