Eminem releases a surprise album with horror references, but for good reason

Eminem returned "armed to the teeth" with the new album, without previously giving any sign of his plans. When artists play on the surprise effect, things happen. In fact, in 90 minutes, the video of the single darkness has ground half a million views. And this is only the beginning, because, a bit like happens with Beyoncé, there are characters who know how to break the banks (streaming and not only) in a flash. It must be said that his background helps: Eminem boasts 250 million records sold worldwide, 15 Grammy Awards and an Oscar for the film's soundtrack 8 mile. The world tour that in 2018 for the Italian date recorded 80 thousand appearances. But let's start from the beginning.

His was published on the night of January 17th new album by Eminem. While that's good news for fans, there is nothing too reassuring about the work of the "blackest white rapper of all", starting from the basics. The title, Music To Be Murdered By (trad. Music to be killed), and the album cover is inspired by Alfred Hitchcock, the director master of the thrill.

Eminem, the cover of the new album Courtesy photo

And this is only the beginning and it serves to warn you, in Parental Control style, of what you will find as soon as you share headphones with the disc produced by Dr. Dre, his historical collaborator, friend and the same who in 2019 was at the top of the ranking of Forbes of the wealthiest hip-hop artists.

The real horror part comes, in fact, when the red stage curtains are opened (see the cover) and the songs with their lyrics begin to flow. Among the topics covered in the 20 tracks of the tracklist, there is one anticipated in video by darkness without going too far for the subtle: the problem of possession of weapons in the United States. The screenshot at the bottom shows the invitation to vote to change the situation: "Make your voice heard and help change the arms laws in America". The battle is the same as the one that brought the U.S. kids on the streets for the March of Our Lives on March 24, 2018, which was organized following the massacre of February 14, 2018 in Parkland High School in Florida.

darkness it closes like this, but the lyrics pass through a hotel room where you feel alone (applies to the bedroom, but applies to any situation), the paranoia of those who hear the sound of silence (the song by Simon & Garfunkel is quoted) which rumbles in one's ears, the streets of Sin City before a concert. Here the reference is to Las Vegas massacre in 2017, when 58 people died in a shootout in Paradise and hundreds were injured. It is one of the bloodiest in US history. There is all this, there is the denunciation of the possession of weapons and there is a bit of the history of Eminem, with references to father, who died in 2019 and with whom the rapper has never had relationships since he was a child, after his parents divorced. In the past the artist has often spoken of him, both in interviews and in his songs, and how he had tried several times to resume contacts, but in vain. Years later, when the musician was now on the wave of success, his father wrote him a letter in an attempt to re-establish the relationship, but never received an answer.

Eminem and the criticisms for Ariana Grande

Eminem he pulled other artists into his adventure. In Music To Be Murdered By find collaborations with that cute teddy bear Ed Sheeran and with many others, such as Black Thought, Q-Tip, Young M.A, Anderson .Paak. The one with Young M.A for the song unaccommodating in the last few hours he is sparking some controversy for the text with a reference to the Manchester massacre at the Ariana Grande concert. This is one of the other things that happen (besides the success of streams) when Eminem throws out a surprise album with rather harsh themes.

The bars accused of unaccommodating read:

I'm contemplating yelling 'bombs away' on the game

Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.

(Trad.) I'm thinking of screaming 'go with the bombs' during the show

as if you were out of a waiting Ariana Grande concert.

Various personalities have spoken out against these. Andy Burnham, mayor of Manchester, in a statement to the BBC said "This is offensive: it is without reason and is deeply disrespectful to families and all those affected." He joined that of Elkan Abrahamson, a lawyer linked to the families of some victims of the attack, "Eminem is a traitor to his talent: this is disrespectful, unjustified and unnecessarily cruel." On Twitter, other criticisms aligned with these thoughts also started.

It is not the first time that Eminem refers to the 2017 Manchester massacre in which 22 people died. It had also happened, as reported by the Guardian, in a freestyle battle in which he sang:

Squashed in between a brainwashing machine

Like an Islamic regime, a jihadist extreme radical

Suicide bomber that's seeing

Ariana Grande sing her last song of the evening

(Trad.) Crushed in a brainwashing machine

Like an Islamic regime, a radical jihadist

Suicide bomber that is watching

Ariana Grande singing her last song of the evening

The rapper for theManchester bombing he exposed himself on the front lines in 2017, when he contributed to the call for the collection of donations for the victims of the attack. His intervention had brought 1.8 million pounds.

On that occasion the city of Manchester, also via Twitter, had thanked:

Eminem new album, the tracklist:

Premonition (Intro) unaccommodating feat. Young M.A You Gon ’Learn feat. 5'9 "Royce & White Gold Alfred (Interlude) Those Kinda Nights feat. Ed Sheeran In Too Deep Godzilla feat. Juice WRLD darkness Leaving Heaven feat. Skylar Gray Yah Yah feat. 5'9 "Royce, Black Thought, Q-Tip & Denaun Stepdad (Intro) stepdad Marsh Never Love Again Little Engine Lock It Up feat. Anderson .Paak Farewell No Regrets feat. Don Toliver I Will feat. KXNG Crooked, Royce 5'9 "& Joell Ortiz Alfred (Outro)