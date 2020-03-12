TV Shows

Eminem is knocked out by Mike Tyson in his new music video

March 11, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

After his unexpected return at the 92nd Grammy Awards gala to perform one of his old songs, the American rapper Eminem releases the single 'Godzilla'with a video in which Mike Tyson knocks him out and pays tribute to Juice WRLD.

With a video directed by Cole Bennet, where he makes references to characters from his past such as "Dr. Dre", who attends him in the hospital after the left hook he received from Tyson and winks at his past works, the rapper fascinated his fans.

In the video clip images, the singer is seen walking through a supermarket while he is drunk and is escorted by two Godzillas, showing a dark humor and the personality that made him obtain a role in the film "8 Mile".




The theme is a collaboration with also rapper Juice WRLD, who died in December last year from an overdose at 21 years of age, and who does some verses on the theme for what he was honored during the end of the video clip with different images and own phrases.

READ:  Anahí announces new and emotional single in honor of her babies

This premiere is part of the most recent album released by Eminem in January of this year and titled "Music to be Murdered By", which has several collaborations with artists such as Ed Sheeran, Young MA, Don Toliver, Q-Tip, Skylar Gray, Black Thought, Anderson Paak and Royce Da 5'9 ".

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.