Eminem acts by surprise at the 2020 Oscar Awards

Eminem took the Oscar stage today to give a surprise performance at the big movie gala with his song "Lose Yourself" from the movie "8 Mile" (2002).

The participation of the American rapper had not been previously announced by the Hollywood Academy in the performances for the 92nd edition of the Oscars.

Eminem won the statuette for the best original song for this theme belonging to the soundtrack of "8 Mile", a film that starred alongside the ill-fated actress Brittany Murphy (1977-2009) and which was the interpretive debut of this great and controversial figure of hip-hop

The rapper jumped on stage today without being announced and after a video that recalled how music and cinema have walked hand in hand on numerous occasions.

Eminem performed with a backup orchestra and received a big ovation from the public.

Eminem's was a surprise performance in a ceremony without a presenter, but with many musical acts.

Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel -with Gisela and Carmen Sarahí-, Randy Newman and Janelle Monáe were part of the musical program planned for a gala to which Billie Eilish icing, the sensation of the moment and brand new winner of the last Grammy .